Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury has found Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder.

The jury reached the verdict after less than 6 hours of deliberations.

The prosecution said McNeal beat and raped Letitia Davis in 2014. He then set her on fire in 2014. She was found at Fairmount Park in northeast Wichita and died from her injuries several days later.

