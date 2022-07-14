Kansas woman arrested for drugs, use of weapon

ALLEN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Humboldt Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for methamphetamine-related charges and a weapons charge on Thursday.

According to officials, Cindy Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt County was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 507 Bridge St. Apt A6 where they found methamphetamine and a weapon at the location.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

