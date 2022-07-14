Hayden’s Otting using summer workouts to prepare for next step

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the offseason sure, but Hayden High School and Notre Dame commit is slowing down in wanting to get better.

13 Sports caught up with Otting who says summer workouts are going well. He says there are still some things to work on like his quickness and weight training.

He says he plans on taking that winning culture from Hayden and to Notre Dame and be the best version of himself.

The three sport athlete committed to Notre Dame back in May and it was a no-brainer for him.

“Growing up in a Catholic family and we’ve always liked the Fighting Irish. Here at Hayden, we wear the blue and gold as well and it’s just kind of been one of those things so just excited to stay in those colors,” Otting says.

Otting had 10 other offers including: Iowa State, Arkansas State, Iowa, Baylor, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico.

He says Coach Arnold has played a huge role in his recruiting process and he’s thankful he’s been able to guide him to play for his dream school, Notre Dame.

