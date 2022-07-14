Gibbs Elite Basketball camp hosts its last day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A free basketball camp for Topeka Public Schools students wrapped up Thursday, July 14.

Gibbs Elite Basketball Academy welcomed USD 501 middle schoolers to Chase Middle School for one week of basketball and fun.

Head coach Ta’nia Gibbs says the camp offers a fun, organized activity for students to take part in during summer break.

“We’re just happy that the kids are out here, and they’re having fun, making friends, and meeting kids from across the city and just learning the game of basketball,” said Gibbs.

The campers also got to enjoy some free breakfast before each day.

