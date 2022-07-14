Advertisement

Funds collected in opioid lawsuits allocated to fight addiction in Kansas

Attorney General Derek Schmidt gives remarks at the first meeting of the Kansas Fights Addiction Act Grant Review Board.(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is turning dollars received through opioid lawsuits into a way to fight substance abuse.

The Kansas Fights Addiction Act Grant Review Board held their first meeting Thursday afternoon.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt helped lead the charge and it was adopted by the legislature in 2021.

The board will use funds awarded to Kansas from settlements with drug makers. The Attorney General’s Office has already successfully recovered $200 million from six different opioid companies and Schmidt anticipates more will follow.

He said the companies falsely marketed their products to beef up their profits.

“The whole point is to try to make sure that some of the people who profited off of causing addiction are now also helping to address the harm that their behavior caused,” Schmidt added.

He said the money will be paid in installments over the next 17 years.

