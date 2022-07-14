First 300 at summer Zoo reading event to be admitted for free Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first 300 attendees to the United Way of Greater Topeka’s summer Spike event for reading will be admitted for free.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says it invites families to its local Campaign for Grade-Level Reading annual Summer “Spike” event between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at the Topeka Zoo.

UWGT noted that entrance to the event will be free for the first 300 guests at 11 a.m., after which regular Zoo admission rates will apply. It said lunch will be provided for all kids 18 and under through Topeka Public Schools’ Children’s Nutritional Services.

According to the organization, the campaign is a national collaboration working to ensure kids from low-income families succeeded in school and graduate prepared for college, a career and active residency. It said the campaign focuses on a crucial predictor of intellectual success and high school graduation - grade-level reading by the end of third grade.

UWGT indicated that Shawnee Co. was one of the first communities to join the national campaign as an extension of its impact on early education and on-grade achievement. Through a network of community organizations, it said the campaign aims to reduce gaps in school readiness, chronic truancy, and summer learning loss.

UWGT noted that partners in the county which will have information tables and giveaways at the Zoo on Friday include:

Topeka Housing Authority

Kansas Department of Education - Child Nutrition and Wellness

United Way of Greater Topeka

Topeka Public Schools – Early Childhood

Topeka Rescue Mission

Evergy

The Salvation Army of Topeka

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

Project COPE

NAMI Topeka

Topeka Public Schools – Child Nutritional Services

Grace Med

