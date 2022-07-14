Dispatcher meets Riley Co. mother she helped year after life-saving call

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than a year after helping to save her life, a Riley County 911 dispatcher was finally able to meet the local mother.

In 2021, the Riley Co. Police Department says it shared the story of Dispatcher Teresa Taitano and Officer Jake Shailer’s heroic actions during a 911 call in which a mother had been reported unresponsive and not breathing.

RCPD Officer Shailer meets with a local mother he helped save in July 2021. (RCPD)

On July 9, 2021, RCPD said Taitano received a 911 call from a family who reported that their mother had been found unresponsive and not breathing while Officer Shailer was one of the first to arrive at the call.

RCPD noted that Taitano remained on the phone with family members and provided them with critical step-by-step instructions on how to perform CPR to get the mother breathing again. She was able to do this calmly and clearly so family members were able to gauge the proper pace for chest compressions.

A short time later, the Department said Shailer arrived and started to help perform CPR. He took over life-saving efforts and continued for several more minutes until EMS arrived. At this time, the mother had not been breathing and had a very weak - or no - pulse and was rushed to Topeka for serious medical care.

RCPD said the mother survived and was able to return home and continue her recovery. After the incident, it said the family reached out to express how grateful they were and their strong belief that the actions of Taitano and Shailer helped save her life.

About a year after the terrifying incident, RCPD said Taitano was finally able to meet the local mother.

RCPD said residents should know there are reasons dispatchers ask questions so they may provide any needed lifesaving measures. It thanked all the first responders both on and behind the scenes.

