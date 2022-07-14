Advertisement

Capper celebrates founder’s 157th birthday with ice cream

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation celebrated the birth of its founder the same way he always did -- with ice cream.

Senator Arthur Capper was a publisher and politician, who founded the Capper Foundation back in 1920 to help children with disabilities. Arthur Capper was born on Thursday, July 14, 157 years ago.

To celebrate its founder, the organization invited clients and supporters for a hot dog lunch with Sheridan’s Frozen Custard for dessert. 13′s Melissa Brunner was at the celebration to help serve some ice cream for the attendees.

The party continues a tradition Capper had when he was alive, when the celebration featured pony rides, games, a carnival, and of course, free ice cream.

The Capper Foundation president, Zach Ahrens, said the celebration was to celebrate Arthur Capper, the Foundation, and the community.

“It’s a chance to celebrate individuals building abilities,” said Ahrens. “Really, it’s about community. Capper foundation, since its beginning 100 years ago, has been about serving and supporting individuals in or community.”

Senator Capper was a publisher of the Topeka Daily Capital, and owned WIBW radio, which later became WIBW-TV.

