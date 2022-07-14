Capital City welcomes its first Black-owned local radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday.

96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.

The new station, owned by Intrepid Companies LLC, said its headquartered in Topeka which makes the Beat the only locally owned commercial radio station in the area.

Intrepid managing partner Don Sherman noted that being close to the community empowers listeners.

“Being a locally owned radio station means we can be flexible, respond to what the listeners want, and super-serve our communities,” Sherman said. “The music, engaging on-air personalities, and news our audience can use will lead to increased listenership that crosses barriers like age and race.”

The Beat said it is home to a mix of local, regional and national radio personalities - like nationally syndicated DeDe In The Morning. It said listeners can call 8-333-969-969 toll-free to request songs, win station swag and send shout-outs.

“Our goal at The Beat is to embrace and super-serve the community on-air, online, and on the streets,” Sherman said. “This station build is a two-year labor of love and we are ready, willing, and excited to be part of the fabric of Topeka and Lawrence.”

The Beat noted that its primary target demographic is adults 18-54 who love R&B, Hip-Hop and Throwbacks. It said it will accept inquiries from businesses in Topeka and Lawrence for a limited number of strategic partnerships at sustainable low advertising rates, which will be locked in as long as a contract is in effect.

According to the station, special events and live remotes will also be available.

“The R&B radio audience has a long history of being very loyal. Businesses will get a lot of bang for their buck and we will help them see the results,” Sherman said. “The smallest of businesses can be on our station if they partner for the long-term. Win-Win”

Sherman said he has a passion for radio borne of extensive experience in the industry. From 2000-2007, he said he owned Wichita-based Sherman Broadcast Group. At that time, he said he was the first African-American majority radio station owner in Kansas.

Of nearly 12,000 radio stations in the nation, Sherman noted that only 168 are Black-owned.

“It’s fitting that Topeka and Lawrence now has the 169th station, based on the rich history of diversity, equity and inclusion of both communities. The Beat will also add to our quality of place as we attract diverse talent to the area. Visitors that love R&B can tune into a local radio station that plays music that they enjoy,” Sherman said.

Since 2007, Sherman said he has operated stations in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Wichita, Kan., while also offering radio station consulting through Intrepid Companies.

“July 1 marked 22 years in the radio industry and it’s rewarding to look back and reflect on everything that’s brought us to this point,” Sherman said. “The last two years getting this station to launch through supply chain challenges and pandemic-related delays makes this launch very special. I hope the community feels the same way!”

The station indicated that the soft launch will feature 1,969 Beats In A Row with regular programming scheduled to pick up at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18, with DeDe In The Morning, D-R JAMZ in the afternoon and R-Dub Slow Jams at night. The station has also sought local talent for on-air and sales.

