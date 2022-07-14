Aggravated child sex crimes report filed against Manhattan man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating after aggravated child sex crimes were reported.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan.

Officers said a 16-year-old female was listed as the victim after a 20-year-old male suspect she knew was listed as the suspect.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said it will not release any more information.

