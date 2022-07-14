After victim enters hospital with gunshot wound, TPD investigates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking into a shooting that is believed to have happened after 8 a.m. on Thursday morning after a local man appeared at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, it was reported that an adult male was rushed to a local hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives said they were called to investigate in North Topeka and believe the shooting to have happened shortly before in the 1600 block of NE Quincy St.

TPD said the investigation remains ongoing as officials continue to look into the shooting.

Anyone with information should report it to TPD immediately at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.