After unsafe U-turn, 2 Milford residents treated for crash injuries

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsafe U-turn on Highway 77 in Geary Co. on Wednesday, two Milford residents were treated for crash injuries at the scene.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, deputies were called to the area of mile marker 162 on U.S. 77 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle injury accident.

Deputies reported that Anthony Petrusky, of Milford, attempted to make an unsafe U-turn in his white, 2014, Volkswagen Passat when it was hit by a white, 2011, Ford Edge driven by Tiffany Junghans, also of Milford.

The Sheriff’s Office said both drivers were treated by Emergency Medical Services at the scene and both vehicles were towed away by a wrecker service.

