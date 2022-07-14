11 Kansans to be interviewed for Court of Appeals vacancy, 3 Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven applicants, including three from Topeka, will be considered for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says earlier this week, the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced applicants for consideration for the vacancy on the bench. She said the deadline to apply was at 3 p.m. on July 1.

As of the deadline, Gov. Kelly said the following Kansans submitted their applications for consideration:

Meryl Carver-Allmond, Lawrence

Natalie Chalmers, Lenexa

Randall Hodgkinson, Topeka

Russell J. Keller, Fairway

Jarrod Kieffer, Bel Aire

Lisa Montgomery, Independence

Rachel Pickering, Topeka

David J. Rempel, Overland Park

Edward Robinson, Wichita

Jason Thompson, Topeka

Kristen Wheeler, Wichita

Kelly noted that the Commission will interview applicants on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to fill the vacancy which will be created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell. She said interviews will be held in the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center at 111 E 11th St. and will be open to the public.

For updates on the interview schedule or application process, click HERE.

