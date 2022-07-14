Advertisement

11 Kansans to be interviewed for Court of Appeals vacancy, 3 Topekans

FILE
FILE(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven applicants, including three from Topeka, will be considered for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says earlier this week, the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced applicants for consideration for the vacancy on the bench. She said the deadline to apply was at 3 p.m. on July 1.

As of the deadline, Gov. Kelly said the following Kansans submitted their applications for consideration:

  • Meryl Carver-Allmond, Lawrence
  • Natalie Chalmers, Lenexa
  • Randall Hodgkinson, Topeka
  • Russell J. Keller, Fairway
  • Jarrod Kieffer, Bel Aire
  • Lisa Montgomery, Independence
  • Rachel Pickering, Topeka
  • David J. Rempel, Overland Park
  • Edward Robinson, Wichita
  • Jason Thompson, Topeka
  • Kristen Wheeler, Wichita

Kelly noted that the Commission will interview applicants on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to fill the vacancy which will be created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell. She said interviews will be held in the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center at 111 E 11th St. and will be open to the public.

For updates on the interview schedule or application process, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring

Latest News

Salina Police Officer Rachel Grisham
Salina officer honored for life-saving actions during recent overdose incident
FILE - Fertilizer
Marshall, Mann call on President to reduce price of fertilizer for Kansas farmers
In July 2022 Riley Co. Dispatcher Teresa Taitano meets a local mother she helped save about a...
Dispatcher meets Riley Co. mother she helped year after life-saving call
Nomination deadline for 2022 Hayden Hall of Fame quickly approaches