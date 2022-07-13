Wednesday forecast: Slightly warmer as temps climb all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday with the humidity staying on the lower side for now, but temperatures this afternoon will still be in the low 90s. Winds today will be back from the south at 5 to 10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny. South winds strengthen Thursday and pump in the humidity with air temperatures also climbing to the mid 90s. Our next heat wave is organizing.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Lows near 70º. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Heat indices Thursday and Friday will be in the low 100s. Skies will remain sunny and winds stay breezy from the south between 10 to 15 mph. We continue to track weak system for Friday night that may produce isolated rain and storms. Still not anticipating any significant changes in our temperatures for the weekend, but the weak boundary could be just the preventative action we need to keep our temperatures from running away sooner. For now expect mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

There is an additional chance for isolated rain and storms Late Saturday in to Saturday when the boundary begins to crawl south again. Nothing widespread, but any moisture will be greatly appreciated. We may be a degree or two cooler Sunday but the heat is on for next week. High temperatures are likely to be near or in the triple digits for a few days next week. There may be another weak cold front sometime during the latter half of next week, but generally not expecting any heat busting changes for awhile.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the slightly cooler and less humid weather today. Be prepared for our next heat wave by Thursday potentially lasting through next week. Stay hydrated and see additional heat safety tips here

