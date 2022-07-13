Advertisement

Water main break completely closes 7th St. at Medford Ave.

Topeka crews close 7th St. at SW Medford Ave. as they repair a water main break on July 13, 2022.
Topeka crews close 7th St. at SW Medford Ave. as they repair a water main break on July 13, 2022.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has completely closed 7th St. at Medford Ave. as crews work to repair it.

The City of Topeka says as of 10 a.m. on July 13, SW 7th St. is now completely closed at SW Medford Ave. due to a water main break. It said the street is offset and the break has happened at the intersection of 7th and the north portion of Medford.

According to the City, work is expected to last between 2 and 3 weeks.

