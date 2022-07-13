Water main break completely closes 7th St. at Medford Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has completely closed 7th St. at Medford Ave. as crews work to repair it.

The City of Topeka says as of 10 a.m. on July 13, SW 7th St. is now completely closed at SW Medford Ave. due to a water main break. It said the street is offset and the break has happened at the intersection of 7th and the north portion of Medford.

According to the City, work is expected to last between 2 and 3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.