UWGT celebrates donors, successful campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrated its donors and the generous donations they’ve received Tuesday night.

Three area companies were awarded for their efforts. Laird Noller Ford Topeka was recognized for the growth of its campaign over the last year while Hill’s Pet Nutrition was awarded for its innovative adaptation to fundraising during COVID. Polo Custom Products’ commitment earned it the People’s Choice Award.

Jamie Cox’s work at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas got her the individual award. Last but certainly not least was Robinson Middle School’s selection for the “You did WHAT!” Award.

Jamie Cox (right) wins the "Hand-Raiser" award for her contributions at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas. (United Way of Greater Topeka)

In total, 5,410 donors brought together more than $1.9 million to help the United Way’s efforts in the community.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.