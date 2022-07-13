TPD: Crime down in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says crime is down this year in the Capital City.
They say crime rates have dropped across the board through June 30, down 13.1% overall.
There have been seven homicides to this point, only six in the report, compared to 10 at the same point last summer.
Violent crime is down 4.5% in that same time frame, while property crime is down 14.8%.
