TPD: Crime down in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says crime is down this year in the Capital City.

They say crime rates have dropped across the board through June 30, down 13.1% overall.

There have been seven homicides to this point, only six in the report, compared to 10 at the same point last summer.

Violent crime is down 4.5% in that same time frame, while property crime is down 14.8%.

You can read the full mid-year report here.

