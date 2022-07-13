Topeka woman celebrates upcoming 93rd birthday by recalling Pearl Harbor experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lois Rosevelt was 12 years old and living on a military base in Hawaii when the unthinkable happened.

It was Dec. 7, 1941, the day the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces.

It is a day that has lived in infamy.

And it’s a day Rosevelt will never forget.

“We were in naval housing,” Rosevelt said Wednesday morning outside her unit at Aldersgate Village, where she is receiving rehabilitation for an injured leg. “They were barrack apartments, and right over the barrack next to us -- right over the top of the house -- the plane went over it.”

Though it’s been more than 80 years since that fateful Sunday morning, the memories remain crystal clear for Rosevelt, who on Wednesday celebrated her upcoming 93fd birthday.

“I could see the pilot,” she recalled. “I can see him today. He had a mustache. They had goggles. They didn’t have all these heavy helmets and things they have now.”

Rosevelt’s father, Leroy Hughes, served on a submarine during World War II. He was redeployed in World War II and was serving in the U.S. Navy’s bomb disposal unit in Honolulu at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Though 2,403 American service men and women -- including 68 civilians -- lost their lives in the surprise attack, Rosevelt said there were no known injuries in her area of the base, where she lived with her family in a two-story unit.

“The doors were opening up and sailors and Navy personnel all came running out,” she said. “We were about a block-and-a-half from Hickam Field and they had to run that because we had no cars in there.

“And to my knowledge, there were no casualties among them. I don’t know why, because they were out in the wide open. But I think probably, the pilots were looking for bigger things.”

A few months after Pearl Harbor, Rosevelt along with her mother and three brothers were taken back to the United States aboard a British ship escorted by two submarines.

“And nobody could know we were coming,” Rosevelt said.

After reaching California, she said, the boat docked at San Pedro, Calif., before everyone was allowed to leave. She said she, her mother and her brothers arrived at a relative’s home unnannounced. The relatives, she said, were surprised to see all five of them show up at their door, thinking they were still in Hawaii.

In the next few years, each of Rosevelt’s three brothers would serve in the military in World War II.

And though more than eight decades have passed, Rosevelt won’t forget the day when she was a part of American history.

“It was an adventure,” she said.

Several neighbors and friends, meanwhile, turned out for a birthday party honoring Rosevelt on Wednesday morning at Aldersgate Village, a retirement community located at 7220 S.W. Asburn Drive just west of Topeka. Her birthday will be on Sunday, July 17.

Rosevelt’s daughters, Kathy Belanger and Tracy Ellis-Maxwell, both of whom live in Topeka, have been assisting their mother in recent weeks as she has been seeking help to get her home updated so she can return to it after her rehabilitation is completed.

A handrail is needed for five steps leading to Rosevelt’s home from the outside and a shower will need to be installed inside the residence.

Belanger said once her mother is able to return home -- possibly in the next few weeks -- she would like to help other older adults find the assistance they need from various agencies.

