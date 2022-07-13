Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges in connection to an overnight chase through the Capital City late Tuesday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Johnny L. Powers Sr., 60, of Topeka, was booked into the Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, felony flee and elude, no proof of liability insurance, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, driving with(out) headlights when required, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving in the center lane of three lane road, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

Officials say around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy saw a white Ford Thunderbird driving without headlights near N. Kansas Ave and NE Burgess St.

As the deputy was attempting to catch up with the car, it turned east on US-24 Highway. At that time, officials say a passenger attempted to bail out of the vehicle as it was in motion. They say the person got caught on the seatbelt and was dragged by the vehicle, however, they were able to break free and eventually run away.

Officials say Powers continued to flee, going east on US-24, south on K-4, west on NE Seward Ave, south on NE Golden Ave, and west on 21st St.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Topeka Police Dept. was able to successfully deploy spike strips at SE 21st and SE Adams. The vehicle finally stopped just over a mile-and-a-half away on SW 21st St. at SW Potomac Dr. and Powers was taken into custody.

Officials say a gun found in the vehicle was previously reported stolen out of the City of Topeka. They say drugs were also located inside.

The passenger was never located and the investigation is ongoing.

