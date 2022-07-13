Topeka City Council approve Police Recommendations

Advertisement

Topeka City Council approves Police Recommendations
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The police and community special committee was formed in 2020 in response to Topeka voices being heard by the governing body.

After reviewing aspects like policy recruitment, training, discipline, and performance

A set of recommendations was made, and at Tuesday’s meeting, the Council welcomed public comment about the topic.

Several members spoke out, saying the did not agree with the recommendations, and more community input is needed and more recommendations should have been addressed.

But with the input, the Topeka City Council voted 8 to 1 to approve the recommendations.

“We provided a 22-page document to the Topeka City Council back in 2020, instead they chose to form their own committee where they listen to police officers. They provide to them for 18 months with zero public input until after the recommendations were given,” said activist, Danielle Twemlow.

“I expected that there were going to be some people that felt the work fell short of what they wanted. The thing is that we want just the very same thing as they do, it’s just we look at it at a different way. Immediate action doesn’t always mean it’s positive action, I think well thought-out action based on the recommendations that we gave, will move us forward,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.

To view a full list of the recommendations, click here.

