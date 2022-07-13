Advertisement

Topeka-based company agrees to expansion deal

(GO Topeka)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an agreement to expand Topeka Foundry & Iron Works (TFI) on Wednesday. The company’s expansion is expected to result in a $210,500,000 economic impact over 10 years.

Topeka Foundry and Iron Works is a Topeka-based machine and fabrication shop that has provided engineering and manufacturing solutions in the capital city for nearly 150 years.

Previously referred to as “Project James,” this incentive amendment builds on the prior “Project Bond” agreement which was approved in May of 2020. TFI made an additional $5 million investment on the existing project. The performance-based JEDO incentive for Project James is $10,000, representing a 450% return on investment.

“The support of GO Topeka and JEDO, coupled with the great people and work TFI has become known for, are key drivers of the growth we’re witnessing today,” Jon Haas, owner of TFI, said.

JEDO also approved funding for two other Topeka businesses on Wednesday.

