Stream Advisory issued for Fancy Creek tributary

Heavy rain may have washed animal feces into runoff
FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a period of heavy rain may have washed animal excrement from a nearby feedlot, the KDHE has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, July 12, it issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch where it crosses under All American Rd. near 1st Rd. in Washington Co. to Fancy Creek North Branch in Riley Co.

The KDHE said the advisory follows a period of high rainfall in which a confined animal feeding operation’s wastewater ran off into the creek. It said staff has worked with the CAFO to address the issue.

According to the Department, because of the incident, there is a potential for elevated bacteria and contaminants present in the intermittent stream and unnamed tributary to Fancy Creek.

The KDHE said residents in the area should not enter the stream or allow children or pets near it.

The Department said it will rescind the advisory once water samples show there are no health risks and water contact has been deemed safe.

For more information, contact the KDHE at 785-296-0076.

