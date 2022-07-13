Advertisement

Silver Lake gearing up to get back to state title game

Silver Lake football out at summer camp
Silver Lake football out at summer camp(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of the summer where camps are happening all over and it’s no different at Silver Lake High School.

The Eagles are a very successful program, appearing in 17 state title games, winning eight of them, most recently in 2013.

There was a time from 2002 to 2013 they missed the title game once in 2009.

It’s a new year and new expectations especially with Silver Lake grad and first year head coach Logan Pegram, who was in the title game all four years in high school and won it all in 2006.

He knows some key guys are gone from last year but the players know what it’s like putting that uniform on.

“It’s just getting to know the young kids and here at Silver Lake, it’s always younger kids stepping up and it’s next man up and the tradition and the storied success doesn’t really change. The kids might change but they know the expectations and we’ll get back to where we need to be,” Pegram said.

“I think the biggest thing is those kids trusting us as coaches and they see the passion and they see us here in the morning for workouts, they see us putting in extra time and we’ll start to understand and it’s all about building relationships and if the kids know how much we care, they’ll kind of reciprocate that back and it just goes full circle,” Pegram said.

Pegram says they have two more days of camp and then head up to Concordia to have some scrimmages.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins
Higgins and company ready to roll in 2022
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football game...
Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on...
Otis Taylor, other Chiefs named semifinalists for HOF
Kansas State huddles before their Big 12 Conference Championship semifinal match up with TCU.
K-State to celebrate 10-year anniversary of Big 12 championship