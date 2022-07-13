Silver Lake gearing up to get back to state title game

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of the summer where camps are happening all over and it’s no different at Silver Lake High School.

The Eagles are a very successful program, appearing in 17 state title games, winning eight of them, most recently in 2013.

There was a time from 2002 to 2013 they missed the title game once in 2009.

It’s a new year and new expectations especially with Silver Lake grad and first year head coach Logan Pegram, who was in the title game all four years in high school and won it all in 2006.

He knows some key guys are gone from last year but the players know what it’s like putting that uniform on.

“It’s just getting to know the young kids and here at Silver Lake, it’s always younger kids stepping up and it’s next man up and the tradition and the storied success doesn’t really change. The kids might change but they know the expectations and we’ll get back to where we need to be,” Pegram said.

“I think the biggest thing is those kids trusting us as coaches and they see the passion and they see us here in the morning for workouts, they see us putting in extra time and we’ll start to understand and it’s all about building relationships and if the kids know how much we care, they’ll kind of reciprocate that back and it just goes full circle,” Pegram said.

Pegram says they have two more days of camp and then head up to Concordia to have some scrimmages.

