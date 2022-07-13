Advertisement

RCPD opens investigation into string of bike thefts

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating a string of recent bicycle thefts in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 2700 block of Brittany Terr. with reports of a theft in the area.

When officers arrived, they said a 25-year-old female victim reported that her specialized JYNX mountain bicycle had been stolen resulting in about an $800 loss.

Then, around 5 p.m., RCPD said officers were called to the 1600 block of Woodoak Ct. with reports of theft and criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived at this case, they said a 22-year-old female victim also reported her specialized Rally Sport bicycle was cut from a lock and stolen resulting in about a $500 loss.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Topeka crews close 7th St. at SW Medford Ave. as they repair a water main break on July 13, 2022.
Water main break completely closes 7th St. at Medford Ave.
FILE
190 box fans to be given away during Topeka drive
FILE
RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection
FILE - Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court...
Marshall to lead Senate hearing to discuss aboriton laws following Roe decision