RCPD opens investigation into string of bike thefts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating a string of recent bicycle thefts in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 2700 block of Brittany Terr. with reports of a theft in the area.

When officers arrived, they said a 25-year-old female victim reported that her specialized JYNX mountain bicycle had been stolen resulting in about an $800 loss.

Then, around 5 p.m., RCPD said officers were called to the 1600 block of Woodoak Ct. with reports of theft and criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived at this case, they said a 22-year-old female victim also reported her specialized Rally Sport bicycle was cut from a lock and stolen resulting in about a $500 loss.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

