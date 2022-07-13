RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the case after multiple gunshots were fired at a car in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

The Riley County Police Department says around 12:45 a.m. officers were called to the area of Northfield Rd. and Mission Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that multiple gunshots were fired at a car near the intersection. No injuries were reported.

RCPD said the incident remains under investigation and there is no perceived threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

