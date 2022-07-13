Parks For All Foundation dedicates upgraded softball complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Parks For All Foundation celebrated its board members and its recently upgraded softball complex.

The Foundation recognized its board members for their work toward improving the community at its annual meeting Tuesday evening. The group also cut the ribbon on the softball complex, now equipped with many upgrades afforded through a donation from Envista Credit Union.

“This has been a great facility for quite some time. There’s been some major improvements that will improve the health and wellness of our young athletes and hopefully bring a lot more people to the stadium.”

The complex was renamed the Envista Softball Complex in January.

