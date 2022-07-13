Advertisement

Overland Park ranked second best city in America to rent in

A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to be the second-best city in the nation to rent in with the fifth-most affordable rental prices.

With rental prices in 2022 nearly doubling the rate of any previous year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America, and Overland Park came in second.

To help prospective renters stretch their dollar, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 22 factors in rental attractiveness and quality of life. It said data sets ranged from historical rental-price changes to the cost of living to job availability.

Source: WalletHub

The report shows that Overland Park ranked second overall with a total score of 59.58, a Rental Market & Affordability rank of 9 and a Quality of Life rank of 12.

Two other cities within a stone’s throw from Kansas’ capital city, Kansas City and Wichita, ranked within the top half of best cities for renters as well. Kansas City, Mo., ranked 65th overall with a total score of 45.55, a Rental & Market Affordability rank of 26 and a Quality of Life rank of 143. Wichita ranked 69th overall with a total score of 45.27, a Rental & Market Affordability rank of 7 and a Quality of Life rank of 175.

The study also found that Overland Park has the fifth-most affordable rentals.

According to WalletHub, the best cities to rent in include:

  1. Columbia, Md.
  2. Overland Park, Kan.
  3. Sioux Falls, S.D.
  4. Bismarck, N.D.
  5. Lincoln, Neb.

The study found the worst cities to rent in include:

  1. Detroit, Mich.
  2. Memphis, Tenn.
  3. San Bernadino, Calif.
  4. Cleveland, Ohio
  5. New Orleans, La.

For more information or to see where other cities ranked, click HERE.

