Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say

Remains of a newborn baby were discovered in an alley in Phoenix, just blocks away from Grand Canyon University. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Police in Phoenix said a newborn was found dead in an alley near Grand Canyon University early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who came across the infant’s body. Detectives said the newborn could have been in that spot since Monday.

“As you can imagine, these types of cases never get easy. [There’s] nothing you can do to prepare for something like this,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky. “It’s difficult for everyone involved, from the officers who respond to the citizen who located [the remains].”

The baby’s body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

Police have not released further details but are continuing to investigate.

Krynsky also wanted to stress that there are resources that would-be mothers can turn to, such as the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s Safe Haven Newborn program.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

