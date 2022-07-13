N Manhattan Ave. project moves to next phase, road to close

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The N Manhattan Ave. construction project has moved on to the next phase, which includes the complete closure of a segment of the road.

On Wednesday, July 13, the City of Manhattan says McCown Gordon plans to start replacement of the 500 block of N Manhattan Ave. between Fremont and Laramie St.

The City said the closure will include all lanes of the road during this phase. Additionally, it said the west sidewalk will be closed between Laramie and Moro St.

According to the City, N Manhattan Ave. will also remain closed between Little Moro and Bluemont Ave. However, it will remain open to northbound traffic and two-way pedestrian traffic between E Laramie and Moro St. It said the two-way traffic will be able to access Aggieville via W Laramie St.

The City said drivers should expect light traffic and few delays. However, it has recommended alternate routes and detours.

The contractor has estimated this phase of the project to be completed within four weeks.

