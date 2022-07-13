Marshall to lead Senate hearing to discuss aboriton laws following Roe decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall will lead a hearing to discuss abortion laws following the reversal of Roe v. Wade on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, July 13, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will serve as Ranking Member for a U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, labor and Pensions hearing on abortion laws after the Superme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade which has returned the issue to the states’ decisions.

Earlier in the week, Sen. Marshall said Republicans on the HELP Committee announced that Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, will testify about her work. She will share the story of her organization’s success to provide alternatives to abortion and compassionate care to women across the nation.

“Overturning Roe vs Wade was a historic occasion that signaled a new beginning for millions of unborn children. Now, the future of saving lives rests with the American people and their elected officials in the states. But this work is not finished. Mothers must continue to have access to services that will support them and their baby throughout and after their pregnancy, and women need to understand the undeniable threats that are posed by abortion methods, especially if they are prescribed and used incorrectly,” said Senator Marshall. “I’m looking forward to informing the American public why the Supreme Court’s decision is a positive development for our country and setting the record straight in the face of radical pro-abortion fearmongering. I appreciate Ranking Member Burr for yielding me the opportunity to use my knowledge and background as an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies to lead this hearing.”

Marshall, who practiced as an OBGYN in Great Bend for more than 25 years, said his experience in the field pushed his ideals. He said he was also a business owner who signed a paycheck every other week for a practice that grew from 5 people to eventually more than 300.

In June 2022, Marshall said he offered an amendment to the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Landmark Advancements Act which would require FDA-approved chemical abortion drugs to be prescribed only after a medical imaging device has been used to diagnose a patient. He said the amendment, which was modeled after his Ultrasound Informed Consent Act, would have ensured appropriate use and informed consent before getting abortion drugs.

When he became a Senator in 2021, Marshall said his first bill was the Protecting Life in Crisis Act, which would have prohibited funds authorized or appropriated for the purposes of preventing, preparing for, or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic from going toward abortions or abortion coverage.

Additionally, Marshall said he is an original sponsor of more than a dozen pro-life bills.

The hearing will be held at 11 a.m. CTE and will be livestreamed HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.