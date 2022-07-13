Marshall: Inflation hits 41-year record with rising prices in crucial categories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall says inflation hit a 41-year record in June with average prices rising in several crucial categories.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 13, the latest Labor report indicated inflation hit a 41-year high as the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% in June.

“The highest inflation surge in 41 years is further proof the Biden Administration’s out-of-control spending and radical energy agenda is failing the American people. Unfortunately, they’re now pursuing passage of another massive package – the offspring of Build Back Broke – and there is no relief in sight,” said Sen. Marshall. “Americans cannot withstand this continued assault from Washington. We must put a halt to the out-of-control tax and spend mentality and pursue pre-COVID policies that strengthened American energy independence and allowed Americans to spend more of their hard-earned money, not less.”

Marshall noted that the following prices rose between May and July an average of:

Gasoline - +59.9%

Used Cars - +7.1%

Meat/Fish/Eggs - +11.7%

New Cars - +12.5%

Electricity - +13.7%

Food at home - +12.2%

Food away from home - +7.7%

Transportation - +8.8%

