Advertisement

Marshall: Inflation hits 41-year record with rising prices in crucial categories

FILE - Inflation
FILE - Inflation(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall says inflation hit a 41-year record in June with average prices rising in several crucial categories.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 13, the latest Labor report indicated inflation hit a 41-year high as the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% in June.

“The highest inflation surge in 41 years is further proof the Biden Administration’s out-of-control spending and radical energy agenda is failing the American people. Unfortunately, they’re now pursuing passage of another massive package – the offspring of Build Back Broke – and there is no relief in sight,” said Sen. Marshall. “Americans cannot withstand this continued assault from Washington. We must put a halt to the out-of-control tax and spend mentality and pursue pre-COVID policies that strengthened American energy independence and allowed Americans to spend more of their hard-earned money, not less.”

Marshall noted that the following prices rose between May and July an average of:

  • Gasoline - +59.9%
  • Used Cars - +7.1%
  • Meat/Fish/Eggs - +11.7%
  • New Cars - +12.5%
  • Electricity - +13.7%
  • Food at home - +12.2%
  • Food away from home - +7.7%
  • Transportation - +8.8%

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Gov. Kelly discusses health care and rights with the Black Leadership Council on July 13, 2022.
Gov. meets with Black Leadership Council to discuss health care, rights
Tesla
Panasonic to build EV battery plant in Kansas as part of $4B APEX bill
Today, the DHSS responded with a one-page, four-question document: Regulation of Missouri...
Missouri DHSS posts guidance regarding new abortion law
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment