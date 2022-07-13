No charges filed against man arrested at Jeff. Co. church

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man authorities say showed up at five Jefferson Co. churches earlier this month has been released and no charges have been filed.

A day after his July 10 arrest, a criminal complaint was filed against Gang Chen in court for criminal threat, however, on Wednesday, July 20th, Jefferson Co. Attorney Josh Ney said he “determined there was not enough evidence to support charges or continued detention.”

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Chen was released at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

Chen was arrested July 10 at Blessed Hope Church in Oskaloosa.

Shortly after the arrest, Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig told 13 NEWS Chen went to five churches in the Meriden and Oskaloosa areas on Sunday, July 10. Herrig said witnesses reported Chen entered the building - in some instances, while services were in progress - and make statements people considered concerning enough to contact authorities.

Chen was not armed during any of the incidents. Officials say he was driving a rental car and it was unclear how long he had been in the area.

Chen is 48-years-old and listed as a resident of Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

