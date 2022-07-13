Advertisement

Mainline expanding in Topeka, creating estimated $104 million economic impact

Mainline Printing
Mainline Printing(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization has approved an incentive agreement to aid the expansion of Mainline Printing, a family-owned printing and packaging business that also includes Mainline Holographics and Mainline Signs.

Previously referred to as “Project Tree,” this expansion project is expected to result in an estimated economic impact of $104 million over 10 years, with Mainline projected to make a $10 million investment over the next five years.

The expansion will create up to 20 new full-time jobs with an average salary of $40,000, plus benefits. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $250,000, resulting in a 298% return on investment.

“I’ve been impressed with the entire incentive process, as well as current efforts to keep momentum rolling in the Topeka area,” John Parker, Jr., Mainline’s chief operating officer, said. “As a family business that has called Topeka home for more than 60 years, Mainline is excited to carry on that legacy, as we continue to create new opportunities for employment and advancement.”

