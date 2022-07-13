Advertisement

KU baseball gets another commit

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tack on one more recruit for new head coach Dan Fitzgerald’s roster.

Sam Ireland announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will head to Lawernce and become a Jayhawk after spending three years at University of Minnesota.

Ireland appeared in 14 games and started 13. Ireland had a 4-5 record with a 5.27 ERA over 71 and two-thirds innings of work along with 80 strikeouts.

His ERA was fifth best on the team while his 80 strikeouts were ranked second on the pitching staff.

Make that 10 recruits now for Fitzgerald and more are likely on the way.

13 sports will keep you updated on that.

