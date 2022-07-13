Advertisement

KCC launches website devoted to energy efficiency opportunities

Urges residents to provide feedback
FILE - Energy
FILE - Energy(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has launched a website devoted to energy efficiency opportunities for residents and called on them to provide feedback.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it recently launched Energy Smart Kansas - a website devoted to shaping the future of opportunities for energy efficiency in the Sunflower State. It invited residents to give feedback about the kinds of programs and potential rebates they would be interested in.

The KCC said residents can also find information about the current state and federal offerings.

The Commission noted that the website is a result of efforts led by the Kansas Energy Office to engage Kansans in conversation and bring awareness of how efficiency can save energy and money.

With record-high temperatures and rising costs, the KCC said residents have searched for ways to fight high energy bills over the summer. It said it has called on all Kansans to share their feedback on how energy efficiency can provide for their energy needs and help them save money and energy in their homes and offices.

As the KCC continues to explore opportunities for new efficiency incentives, it said residents can learn how to start saving energy and money now and show their support for more offerings at EnergySmartKansas.org

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Kansas Infrastructure leaders meet in Wichita on July 13, 2022, for the first ever...
Hundreds of Infrastructure leaders make their needs known during Summit
FILE - Dillons announces Boost by Dillons Plus savings programs on July 13, 2022.
Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program
N Manhattan Ave. is set to close on July 13, 2022.
N Manhattan Ave. project moves to next phase, road to close