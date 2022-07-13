KCC launches website devoted to energy efficiency opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has launched a website devoted to energy efficiency opportunities for residents and called on them to provide feedback.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it recently launched Energy Smart Kansas - a website devoted to shaping the future of opportunities for energy efficiency in the Sunflower State. It invited residents to give feedback about the kinds of programs and potential rebates they would be interested in.

The KCC said residents can also find information about the current state and federal offerings.

The Commission noted that the website is a result of efforts led by the Kansas Energy Office to engage Kansans in conversation and bring awareness of how efficiency can save energy and money.

With record-high temperatures and rising costs, the KCC said residents have searched for ways to fight high energy bills over the summer. It said it has called on all Kansans to share their feedback on how energy efficiency can provide for their energy needs and help them save money and energy in their homes and offices.

As the KCC continues to explore opportunities for new efficiency incentives, it said residents can learn how to start saving energy and money now and show their support for more offerings at EnergySmartKansas.org

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.