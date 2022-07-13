Advertisement

KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment

Neyl Beier
Neyl Beier(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested for the distribution of drugs and aggravated endangerment of a child following a KBI investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, agents arrested Neyl Beier, 33, of Topeka, at an apartment in North Topeka.

KBI Beier was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • 3 counts of unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance,
  • 3 counts of unlawful manufacture, distribution cultivation or possession of controlled substances using a communication facility,
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or certain stimulants
  • Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated endangering of a child

Officials noted that the crimes are suspected to have happened between May and July 2022.

KBI said the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office both assisted in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

