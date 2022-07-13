Advertisement

JEDO approves incentive agreement with Polo Custom Products

(KCRG)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement to expand Polo Custom Products, a contract manufacturer in Topeka that designs, engineers, and manufactures custom products for equipment manufactures in the medical, fire and safety, industrial, and government markets.

Previously referred to as “Project Julia,” this expansion is expected to result in an estimated economic impact of $61 million over 10 years, with Polo Custom Products projected to make a $700,000 capital investment.

The expansion will also create several new full-time jobs with an average salary of $59,000, plus benefits. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $98,000, representing a 142% return on investment.

“We’re proud to be headquartered in Topeka and look forward to growing our business, giving back to the community each step of the way,” Kent Lammers, president and CEO of Polo Custom Products, said.

