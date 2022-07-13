Hundreds of Infrastructure leaders make their needs known during Summit

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of leaders in the Infrastructure industry have been welcomed by Gov. Laura Kelly as they make their needs known during the state’s first Infrastructure Summit.

At the summit, which will be held on July 13 and 14 in Wichita, Gov. Kelly said more than 650 Kansans will learn more about the grant opportunities available under the federal https://www.transit.dot.gov/BIL#:~:text=The%20Bipartisan%20Infrastructure%20Law%2C%20as,transportation%20in%20the%20nation’s%20history., discuss strategies for the preparation of winning grant applications, and share input on infrastructure priorities in the Sunflower State.

“Local governments are on the frontlines providing the quality infrastructure that we all rely on to meet our most basic needs and generate long-term prosperity,” Kelly said. “I’m grateful we could bring together infrastructure leaders from across the state to strategize how we can strengthen Kansas for years to come.”

Under BIL, Kelly said Kansas will get nearly $3.8 billion in direct funds over the next five years for transportation, water, energy and broadband projects. She said residents could get more if they apply for competitive grants.

Kelly also noted that Kansas is one of the first states in the nation to meet for conversations at the local level about how federal, state, and local governments and the private sector can better work together to leverage the funds to maximize the impact and mitigate challenges associated with the infrastructure improvements.

“These dollars present a tremendous opportunity for Kansas, but with that opportunity also comes a responsibility to deliver,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Whether it’s workforce shortages, inflation, or red tape, we know there will be challenges to achieve the improvements taxpayers deserve, which is why collaboration at all levels of government and the private sector will be critical. I’m so pleased that Kansans from all every region are here to strategize how we can better work together.”

The Governor indicated that summit attendees will hear from experts about resources available for transportation, water systems, broadband, energy, resilience and cybersecurity and will learn how to apply for grant programs which will become available in the next five years.

During this summit, Kelly said attendees will also share how the State can better help them meet their infrastructure needs and help communities prioritize needs at a regional level.

Kelly noted that Secretary Lorenz chairs the Hub and in June, she announced the Hub’s launch. She said the Hub has an advisory committee made up of public and private sector leaders and stakeholders across Kansas that help decide funding priorities, identify barriers to fund distribution, and communicate its work to community members.

For more information about the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, click HERE.

