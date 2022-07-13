Gov. meets with Black Leadership Council to discuss health care, rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly met with the Black Leadership Council in Wichita to discuss health care, civil rights and voting rights.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, July 13, she met with the Kansas Black Leadership Council and other community leaders for a luncheon in Wichita as they were recognized for their work.

Gov. Kelly said she discussed the importance of voting rights, civil rights and health care - all of which she has continuously worked to improve during her time in public service.

“It was a pleasure to join the Kansas Black Leadership Council and Wichita community leaders to discuss why we must continue our work to expand health care, protect civil rights, and keep voting free, fair, and accessible,” Kelly said. “I’m looking forward to continuing our partnership as we strive for greater racial justice and equity in Kansas.”

In 2021, Kelly announced an agreement between a coalition of civil rights agencies and the State that has worked to expand opportunities to register to vote or update voter registration in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act.

In addition, the Governor said she formed the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to advance the state in areas of law enforcement, policing, education, economic systems and health care.

