Advertisement

Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program

FILE - Dillons announces Boost by Dillons Plus savings programs on July 13, 2022.
FILE - Dillons announces Boost by Dillons Plus savings programs on July 13, 2022.(Kroger)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans.

Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.

Dillons has estimated that the membership will save Boost customers more than $1,000 each year on fuel and grocery delivery.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Stores. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

According to Dillons, Boost expands on savings already available to customers through its longtime free loyalty membership program with the following benefits:

  • Twice the fuel points for every $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise.
  • Free delivery - either next day or in as little as 2 hours depending on membership plans - for grocery orders $35 or more.
  • More exclusive savings for Our Brands products lines which include Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef, Simple Truth and Private Selection.

“Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll out new Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. “Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

Dillons noted that Boost is available to customers throughout the Kroger Family of Companies. Eligible customers can enroll HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Kansas Infrastructure leaders meet in Wichita on July 13, 2022, for the first ever...
Hundreds of Infrastructure leaders make their needs known during Summit
N Manhattan Ave. is set to close on July 13, 2022.
N Manhattan Ave. project moves to next phase, road to close
FILE - Energy
KCC launches website devoted to energy efficiency opportunities