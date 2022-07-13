Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans.

Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.

Dillons has estimated that the membership will save Boost customers more than $1,000 each year on fuel and grocery delivery.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Stores. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

According to Dillons, Boost expands on savings already available to customers through its longtime free loyalty membership program with the following benefits:

Twice the fuel points for every $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise.

Free delivery - either next day or in as little as 2 hours depending on membership plans - for grocery orders $35 or more.

More exclusive savings for Our Brands products lines which include Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef, Simple Truth and Private Selection.

“Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll out new Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. “Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

Dillons noted that Boost is available to customers throughout the Kroger Family of Companies. Eligible customers can enroll HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.