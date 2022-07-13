Advertisement

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving.

The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.

With the state crown now on her head, the Pageant said Burks will now attend the National Pageant in Orlando over Thanksgiving week. She will represent the Sunflower State with the chance to win her share of more than $1 million in cash and prizes.

The Pageant said its program is based on inner beauty, poise, and presentation and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for families. Emphasis has also been placed on the importance of self-confidence, learning new skills, and setting and achieving high personal goals.

The Pageant noted that Burks attends Oklahoma Baptist University on a presidential scholarship and has a passion for advocating against cyberbullying, hoping to provide a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

