Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

FILE
RCPD opens investigation into string of bike thefts
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
FILE
RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids