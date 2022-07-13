Advertisement

Capper to celebrate founder’s 157th birthday on Thursday

Arthur Capper poses with a little girl on crutches at one of his famed birthday parties.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 157th birthday celebration will be held for Arthur Capper, founder of 13 NEWS and various other Capital City news sources, on Thursday.

The Capper Foundation says in honor of founder Senator Arthur Capper’s 157th birthday, it will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The celebration, which is invitation only, will be studded with a cookout and sides provided by Reser’s Fine Foods and fresh-made custard from Sheridan’s Frozen Custard.

Born in Garnett on July 14, 1865, the Foundation said Capper rose to fame as a journalist, publisher and founder of several local media outlets, including 13 NEWS, WIBW Radio and the Topeka Capital-Journal. He also held the title of Kansas Governor between 1915 and 1919 and U.S. Senator between 1919 and 1949.

The Foundation noted that in 1908, Capper started to host an annual birthday celebration, which was a tradition that continued for 42 years. The day included a free carnival, pony rides, games, free ice cream and refreshments for all. As many as 20,000 would attend the events.

The Foundation said it has continued Capper’s tradition on a much smaller scale throughout the years to bring the community together and raise awareness and support for its programs and services.

The Capper Foundation is Capper’s living legacy - founded nearly 102 years ago on Christmas Day - when he vowed to “do more for the children.” Now, the foundation’s services extend throughout one’s lifespan, helping infants, children, teens and adults with disabilities enjoy access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams.

