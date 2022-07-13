Advertisement

Bonds issued for construction of apartment complex at former Ramada West

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved bonds for construction on the property housing the former Ramada West Hotel.

$24.5 million dollars in revenue bonds were issued to FlyWheel Capital for the construction of an apartment complex at 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. The resolution states the developer and its investors are responsible for the cost of the bonds, leaving no responsibility for the city to cover the expenses.

The current building will be demolished and replaced with a workforce rental housing building including over 200 multi-family units rented at rates ranging from $550-750 a month.

Warren is facing two challengers in the August 2nd GOP Primary.
Kellie Warren: AG hopefuls are interviewed on the Red Couch
The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June.
Former grocery store begins demolition following fire
Local government and business leaders heard about economic strengths and challenges in the...
Local leaders hear strengths, challenges of Kansas economy at Chamber of Commerce meeting