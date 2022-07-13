Bonds issued for construction of apartment complex at former Ramada West
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved bonds for construction on the property housing the former Ramada West Hotel.
$24.5 million dollars in revenue bonds were issued to FlyWheel Capital for the construction of an apartment complex at 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. The resolution states the developer and its investors are responsible for the cost of the bonds, leaving no responsibility for the city to cover the expenses.
The current building will be demolished and replaced with a workforce rental housing building including over 200 multi-family units rented at rates ranging from $550-750 a month.
