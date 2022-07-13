Bonds issued for construction of apartment complex at former Ramada West

Section 3. Conditions to Issuance of Bonds. The issuance of the Bonds is subject to: (a) the

passage of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the Bonds; (b) the successful negotiation of a Trust

Indenture or Bond Agreement, Site Lease, Project Lease, a bond purchase agreement, if any, or other legal

documents necessary to accomplish the issuance of the Bonds, the terms of which shall be in compliance

with the Act and mutually satisfactory to the Issuer and the Tenant; (c) the successful negotiation and sale of

the Bonds to a purchaser or purchasers yet to be determined (the "Purchaser"), which sale shall be the

responsibility of the Tenant and not the Issuer; (d) the receipt of the approving legal opinion of Gilmore &

Bell, P.C. (“Bond Counsel”) in form acceptable to the Issuer, the Tenant and the Purchaser; (e) the obtaining