Advertisement

190 box fans to be given away during Topeka drive

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 190 box fans will be given away for free to Topekans in need as the summer heat ramps up.

The Salvation Army says Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit Topekans in the heat which gathered the funds to buy 160 new box fans for donation. It said Westlake donated an additional 30 fans, which makes the total 190 fans in all.

The Salvation Army said with summer in full swing and temperatures consistently breaking 90 degrees, its fan distribution work is far from over. At 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15, it said eligible Topekans will be able to pick up one of the free fans from Westlake Ace Hardware at 2054 NW Topeka Blvd.

“The Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware.

For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, Topekans should contact their local Salvation Army office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

Latest News

Topeka crews close 7th St. at SW Medford Ave. as they repair a water main break on July 13, 2022.
Water main break completely closes 7th St. at Medford Ave.
FILE
RCPD opens investigation into string of bike thefts
FILE
RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection
FILE - Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court...
Marshall to lead Senate hearing to discuss aboriton laws following Roe decision