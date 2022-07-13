190 box fans to be given away during Topeka drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 190 box fans will be given away for free to Topekans in need as the summer heat ramps up.

The Salvation Army says Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit Topekans in the heat which gathered the funds to buy 160 new box fans for donation. It said Westlake donated an additional 30 fans, which makes the total 190 fans in all.

The Salvation Army said with summer in full swing and temperatures consistently breaking 90 degrees, its fan distribution work is far from over. At 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15, it said eligible Topekans will be able to pick up one of the free fans from Westlake Ace Hardware at 2054 NW Topeka Blvd.

“The Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware.

For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, Topekans should contact their local Salvation Army office.

