15 local men chosen to serve as LifeHouse Heroes to end child sexual abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fifteen area men have been chosen to serve as LifeHouse Heroes for their dedication to fighting child sexual abuse in Shawnee Co.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center says has announced the first LifeHouse Heroes fundraising event. It said 15 men from around the community have been chosen to serve as leaders in the fight to end child sexual abuse.

LifeHouse said the men chosen to be a LifeHouse Hero have shown a willingness to step forward, advocate for and commit to breaking the silence around child sexual abuse.

The network said the men will raise awareness and funds for the Topeka nonprofit during the campaign.

LifeHouse noted that it provides services to child victims of sexual or physical abuse, or who are witnesses to domestic violence or other violent crimes.

The organization said it will also present Protecting Your Children: Advice From Child Molesters - an education and prevention program for parents and caregivers. Above all, it said it will continue its mission of helping kids be kids again.

LifeHouse said it will host a kickoff event for the Heroes between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at the Blue Jazz Coffee Roasters Tasting Room at 6530 SE Johnston St.

The 15 area men chosen as LifeHouse Heroes are as follows:

Faron Barr

Shawn Broxterman

Blain Clark

Andrew Crandall

Ryan Hayden

Mike Kagay

Cole Boling

Russ Kromminga

Marcus Miller

Mike Patton

Jason Pickerell

Terry Robinson

Michael Schmidt

Greg Schmidtlein

Johnathan Sublet

