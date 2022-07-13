10 nominees to interview for three Saline Co. judge positions

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten nominees will be interviewed for three open judge positions in Saline County.

The Kansas Supreme Court says the 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to interview nominees to fill two district judge positions and one district magistrate position.

The Court noted that the district magistrate judge post will be located in Saline Co. It also said the new judge positions were certified by an Administrative Order after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed a bill to fund them during the 2022 session.

According to the Court, the 28th Judicial District is made up of Saline and Ottawa counties.

The interview schedule for the district judge positions is as follows:

10 a.m. - Samantha Angell, Salina, chamber counsel, U.S. Federal Court

10:20 a.m. - Nathan Dickey, Abilene, assistant county attorney, Saline Co.

10:40 a.m. - Patrick Hoffman, Salina, county counselor, Barton and reno counties

11 a.m. - W Brad Sutton, Assaria, assistant county attorney, Saline Co.

11:20 a.m. - Break

11:30 a.m. - Andrea Swisher, Lindsborg, private practice

11:50 a.m. - Amy Taylor-Norton, Salina, assistant attorney general

12:10 p.m. - Jeffery Ebel, Salina, county attorney, Saline Co.

The interview schedule for the district magistrate judge position is as follows:

1:15 p.m. - Richard Buck, Salina, county attorney, Ottawa Co.

1:35 p.m. - Andrew Couch, Salina, attorney, YoungWilliams, P.C.

1:55 p.m. - Claire Serrault-Wiseman, Salina, court services officer, 28th Judicial District

The Court noted that Ebel will be interviewed for both district magistrate and district judge positions. It said interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Saline Co. Courthouse, Room 107, 300 W Ash St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.