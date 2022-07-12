Tuesday forecast: Cooler today with 90s returning soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get out and enjoy the nicer weather today with high temperatures this afternoon in the upper 80s. Skis will be sunny with light north winds around 5 mph. This evening will be comfortable and overnight tonight temperatures will be in the mid 60s. We jump back to the 90s on Wednesday with humidity not bad yet but it will be hot and sticky again by the end of this week.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

We usher in the mid 90s on Thursday with the humidity also climbing. Winds could be a little breezy on Thursday out of the south at 10 to 15 mph which will aid in transporting higher humidity into Northeast Kansas by Friday. Heat index values around 100 degrees are looking likely for Thursday and Friday with Friday being the hotter day of the two.

There are some indications of a weak boundary to cross into the area Friday night. This may produce some isolated rain and storms but most areas will remain dry once again. No significant temperature changes are expected when this system passes by, however there is some model disagreement. Should the boundary actually bring a cool down it would be slight with temperatures still in low to mid 90s through the weekend.

Jumping ahead to next week the heat and humidity continue with temperatures likely in the upper 90s at that time. In the long run there are no significant rain chances for at least the next 10 days.

Take advantage of the slightly cooler and less humid weather today and Wednesday. Be prepared for our next heat wave by Thursday potentially lasting through next week. Stay hydrated and see additional heat safety tips here

