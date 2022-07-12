TPS finally fully accredited by Kansas system following 5-year climb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a half-decade uphill climb for full accreditation, Topeka Public Schools has finally reached the milestone for Kansas Educational Systems.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says the Accreditation Review Council convened in May and June to review systems for KESA Accreditation for the upcoming school year.

TPS said the ARC has decided to recommend it be accredited as a result of the district’s continuous improvements and growth. It said the accreditation was gained after half a decade of highlighting progress in multiple areas.

When Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson started in 2016, the District said she led the effort to create and implement a new strategic plan which led to the 2022 full accreditation recommendation.

USD 501 noted that the Kansas State Board of Education will take action on the move at its July 12 meeting with Dr. Anderson and other TPS officials in attendance.

“Receiving full accreditation status is a testament to the continued hard work, dedication, and support from the Topeka Public School District Board of Education, staff, students, and families who are committed to providing a high-quality education for all students,” Dr. Anderson said. “We are grateful for the recognition and are already working on the added gains ahead over the following years.”

TPS indicated some of the achievements it has attained over the past five years include, but are not limited to:

Doubled college course offerings

Increased student attendance, academic performance and graduation rates

Implementation of a district-wide social-emotional curriculum that has improved mental health services

Most recently, TPS said it received its fifth national Magna Award from the National School Board Association for its PreK - 12 Dual Language Program.

