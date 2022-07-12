Topeka continues to see decrease in crime in 2022 mid-year report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mid-year report indicates crime in the Capital City continues to decrease.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, July 12, it released a mid-year report which indicates crime in the Capital City has decreased in all categories.

TPD said the report highlights stats from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, in the city limits and compares it with the same period in 2021.

The report shows that overall crime in Topeka has decreased by 13.1% compared to 2021. Violent crime decreased by 4.5% while property crime decreased by 14.8%.

TPD noted that the report follows the 2021 end-year report, which was released in January. That report indicated the City saw a 5-year low in homicides, a 3-year low in shootings and overall crime was down 25% compared to 2020.

“The Topeka community and the Topeka Police Department’s collaborative efforts in 2021 were absolutely outstanding. In stark contrast to the national norm, Topeka had downward crime statistics in all categories. The 2022 mid-year report, at this stage, is a continuation of that impressive declining crime trend. Particularly encouraging is the 2022 continued reduction of homicides and shootings. There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “I am confident this positive progress will continue in the Capital City on all fronts. I am thankful to be the Chief of Police in a city that has such strong community-wide support for its law enforcement professionals. That support is an essential piece to any strong and vibrant municipality.”

Stats indicate crime continues to fall in Topeka on July 12, 2022. (TPD)

