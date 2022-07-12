Advertisement

Topeka continues to see decrease in crime in 2022 mid-year report

Topeka Chief of Police
Topeka Chief of Police(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mid-year report indicates crime in the Capital City continues to decrease.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, July 12, it released a mid-year report which indicates crime in the Capital City has decreased in all categories.

TPD said the report highlights stats from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, in the city limits and compares it with the same period in 2021.

The report shows that overall crime in Topeka has decreased by 13.1% compared to 2021. Violent crime decreased by 4.5% while property crime decreased by 14.8%.

TPD noted that the report follows the 2021 end-year report, which was released in January. That report indicated the City saw a 5-year low in homicides, a 3-year low in shootings and overall crime was down 25% compared to 2020.

“The Topeka community and the Topeka Police Department’s collaborative efforts in 2021 were absolutely outstanding. In stark contrast to the national norm, Topeka had downward crime statistics in all categories. The 2022 mid-year report, at this stage, is a continuation of that impressive declining crime trend. Particularly encouraging is the 2022 continued reduction of homicides and shootings. There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “I am confident this positive progress will continue in the Capital City on all fronts. I am thankful to be the Chief of Police in a city that has such strong community-wide support for its law enforcement professionals. That support is an essential piece to any strong and vibrant municipality.”

Stats indicate crime continues to fall in Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Stats indicate crime continues to fall in Topeka on July 12, 2022.(TPD)

For more information about TPD, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State House
$4.1 million headed to local organizations in 28 Kansas counties
Around 50 people were on hand for the 2022 Town Hall Tour sponsored by the Kansas Chamber of...
Local leaders hear strengths, challenges of Kansas economy at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital gifted $1.5 million for immediate operational needs
Jamie Gaius Marshall, 43
Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy